CUERDON, Mary A. (Ryan) Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Waltham and Chelmsford. November 5, 2020. Wife of the late John Cuerdon. Mother of Paul Cuerdon (Francis) of Fort Myers, FL, Martin Cuerdon of Frisco, CO, Timothy Cuerdon (Susan) of Fort Myers, FL, Jeanne Cuerdon (Philip Chandonait) of Chelmsford, Carol Cuerdon (Robert Flammia) of Berkeley, CA, Edward Cuerdon (Nancy) of Derry, NH and Virginia Manory of Mansfield; mother-in-law of Bonnie MacLeoad of Denver, CO; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews; sister of the late Joseph Ryan. Funeral services are private. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com