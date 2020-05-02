Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY A. (CASARANO) CUNHA

MARY A. (CASARANO) CUNHA Obituary
CUNHA, Mary A. (Casarano) Of Lowell, formerly of Lexington, May 2. Beloved wife of the late James A. Cunha. Loving mother of Steven A. Cunha and his late wife Ellen J. of Tewksbury, Denise A. Boland of Lowell and the late Robert J. Cunha. Grandmother of Priscilla and Jaimie Cunha, Jason and Ian Boland, Kevin, Caitlin and the late Valerie Cunha. Also survived by three great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her seven brothers and one sister. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON. A private burial will take place in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to: American Diabetes Association of New England, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701. To send an online condolence, visit, devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
