DOOLEY, Mary A. (Cronin) Of Waltham, May 25, 2020. Wife of the late Walter S. Dooley. Mother of Edward W. Dooley of Waltham and the late Stephen G. Dooley. Sister of the late Edward Cronin, Elizabeth Philbin, and Frances Warnas. Also leaves many nieces, nephews, and their families. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1st in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020