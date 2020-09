DURKIN, Mary A. (Hager) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on Sep. 14 at the age of 85. Devoted mother of Paul J. Durkin of Jensen Beach, FL, Kevin E. Durkin of Haverhill, and Michele A. King of North Easton. Loving "Nana" of 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and also survived by many relatives and friends. All Services will be private at the family's request. For complete obituary, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral HomeHyde Park 617-361-3216