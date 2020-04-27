Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY A. (RICH) ELLIS

MARY A. (RICH) ELLIS Obituary
ELLIS, Mary A. (Rich) Of Melrose, formerly of Wakefield, April 23. Beloved wife of the late Donald Ellis. She leaves her seven children: Christine Zack & husband Michael of Lexington, Lawrence Ellis of Santa Fe, NM, Stephanie Ellis of Salem, Donald Ellis, Jr. & wife Jeri of Tucson, AZ, Robert Ellis & wife Kris, along with Tyler and James Mevoglioni of Wayne, NJ, Marianne Papageorge of Melrose, whose husband was the late Chris Papageorge, and Andrea Ellis and her fianc? Dustin Collyott of Palm Bay, FL. Grandmother of Aimee Dumas, Beth Ferro, Amanda Ellis, Ashley Shedd, Danielle (Ellis)Youngblood, Gregory Ellis, Whitney (Ellis) Blau, Brandon Ellis, Nicholas and Stephen Papageorge, and Zachary and Andrew Shedd. Great-grandmother of Claire and Abigail Ferro, Ava Nadeau, Montgomery and Saylor Shedd, and Jaydon, Katelynn and Madelynn Youngblood. Also leaves step-grandchildren Sasha, Samantha and Sawyer Kaplan, Lyla, Amelia and Ethan Zack, and Sophia and Lucah Bruno. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. A future Memorial Service will be planned. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
