|
|
ELLIS, Mary A. (Rich) Of Melrose, formerly of Wakefield, April 23. Beloved wife of the late Donald Ellis. She leaves her seven children: Christine Zack & husband Michael of Lexington, Lawrence Ellis of Santa Fe, NM, Stephanie Ellis of Salem, Donald Ellis Jr. & wife Jeri of Tucson, AZ, Robert Ellis & wife Kris, along with Tyler and James Mevoglioni, of Wayne, NJ, Marianne Papageorge of Melrose, whose husband was the late Chris Papageorge, and Andrea Ellis and her fianc? Dustin Collyott of Palm Bay, FL. She also leaves 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 8 step-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Wed., Aug. 26 at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020