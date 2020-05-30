|
FINIGAN, Mary A. (Murray) Age 98, of Lynn, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, following a brief illness. She was the loving and devoted wife of Edward T. Finigan, with whom she shared over 66 years of marriage, and daughter of the late Patrick and Maggie (Dolan) Murray. Mary was the loving mother of James Finigan of Lynn, Thomas Finigan and his late wife Duncan Finigan of Milton and Maura Carroll and her husband Billy of Swampscott; beloved grandmother of Alec, Cavan, Duncan and Will Finigan and Maggie, Dorothy and Patrick Carroll. She is also survived by her brother James Murray and his wife Molly of County Cavan, Ireland and her many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held in the St. Mary Cemetery, Lynn. Arrangements entrusted to Solimine Funeral Homes, LYNN. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Breast Oncology Program at the Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers at Dana-Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020