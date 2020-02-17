|
GILLESPIE, Mary A. (Broderick) Of Framingham, formerly of Waltham, February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward Gillespie. Mother of Ann M. Filippone (Jay) of Ashland, Kathy C. Pierce (Colin) of Shrewsbury and Jerry Gillespie (Sarah) of Sutton. Sister of Bro. Seamus Broderick of Co. Galway and the late Kathleen Daly, Thomas, John, Martin and Michael Broderick. Also survived by six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Wednesday, February 19th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020