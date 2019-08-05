Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
MARY A. (PAYNE) HEAP

MARY A. (PAYNE) HEAP Obituary
HEAP, Mary A. (Payne) Of Canton, passed away August 5th. Beloved wife of the late Richard T. Heap and John Hagberg. Mother of Tracey A. Connolly and her husband Kevin of Canton, Patty E. Ciolfi and her husband Larry of Plymouth, Richard T. Heap, Jr. of Dorchester, Christopher M. Heap and his wife Kristine of New Bedford, and Joseph P. Heap and his wife Hellen of Canton. Stepmother of Brian Hagberg and his wife Catherine of SC and Karen Hagberg of Hawaii. Sister of Robert Payne of Cohasset and Peter Payne of NY. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Thursday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday morning prior to the mass from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to the Canton EMT Assn., 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
