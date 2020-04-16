|
HURLEY, Mary A. "Mimi" (Guarnotta) Of Arlington, April 15. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Hurley. Loving mother of Steven M. Hurley and his wife Renee D. Hurley of Arlington, Jean M. McCarthy of Somerville, Carol A. Murphy of Tewksbury and the late Anne M. Hurley and Marie E. Donoghue. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Sciuto) Guarnotta. Sister of the late Biagio and John Guarnotta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID- 19 all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02454.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020