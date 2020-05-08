|
|
INCORVATI, Mary A. (Trask) Age 73, passed on May 5th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the beloved wife of 48 years to Ken Incorvati of Ashland, formerly of Natick where she raised her family for over twenty years. Devoted mother of Chris and his wife Rubia of Framingham. Jason and his wife Leigh of Amherst, Dawn and her husband Bob of Buckland, Loving grandmother to Nola, Cole and Nyah Grignaffini of Buckland and Duncan Incorvati of Amherst. She enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and spending time with family and was an avid Boston sports fan. She loved the Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots. Mary was very involved with her children's activities and was a regular volunteer supporting high school boosters. She was happiest when the entire family was all together, and we will remember her smile. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation to help fight Alzheimer's in her name. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
View the online memorial for Mary A. (Trask) INCORVATI
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020