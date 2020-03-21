|
|
KELLIHER, Mary A. (Norcott) Age 93, passed peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Mary was born September 22, 1926 in Brookline, MA to Bridget (Slyman) of Roscommon, County Ballinasloe, Ireland and Joseph Norcott of Nova Scotia, Canada. Mary was a lifelong resident of Brookline and enjoyed summers in Falmouth with her family walking the beach, preparing family meals and generally doting on her children and grandchildren. Mary is survived by her children, Paul and his wife, Gloria, of West Roxbury, Charles and his wife, Beth, of Franklin, and Rita and her husband, Bill Black, of Washington, DC; seven adoring grandchildren and their partners; and seven great-grandchildren. Her family was her priority and she was loved by all. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John (Joe). Also by her loving sister, Genevieve, and her brothers, James and Edward. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to have a Mass and only immediate family will be able to attend the interment. A Memorial Service inviting all her extended family and friends will be held later in the year. In honor of Mary, please reach out to an elderly family member, friend, or neighbor to offer help and support during this coronavirus crisis. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.bellodeafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020