KELLY, Mary A. Age 97, of Seabrook Beach, NH, former resident of Brighton, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. Born in Lawrence on February 2, 1923 a daughter of the late Cornelius and Hannah (Williams) Sheehan. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Russell J. Kelly. Loving and devoted mother to Russell J. Kelly, Jr. and his wife Karineh of Salt Lake City, UT, Anne St. Hilaire of Greenville, SC, Mary Ray and her husband David of Seabrook Beach, NH, Karen Kelly of Seabrook Beach, NH, Jean Kelly of North Andover, Robert Kelly and his wife Susan of Warwick, RI. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Kelly, Marielle, David, Brendan, Sean, and Hannah. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her sister, Constance (Sheehan) Berry, and her brothers, John and George Sheehan. Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Lawrence. She earned a BA from Our Lady of the Elms College and a Master's from Northeastern University. She enjoyed a long career as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. She was one of the earliest certified teachers in the field of Special Education. Visiting Hours: Due to the current situation and restrictions on public gatherings, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church in Seabrook Beach, followed by a private burial. If desired, donations may be made in Mary's name to OLMM Church OutReach Program, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mary's memorial website and sign her tribute wall.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020