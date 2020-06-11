|
KING, Mary A. (Labowicz) Of Maynard, MA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Richard F. King; their children Cheryl R. King of Quincy, Richard F. King, Jr. & wife Terry of Maynard, Robert V. King of Natick, & grandsons Adam King & wife Brandi of Norwood, NY, & Brian King & partner Amanda Fairweather of Peabody. Predeceased by her parents William & Rose Labowicz, & siblings Vincent P. Labowicz, Helen L. Delaney & John S. Labowicz. She is also survived by her beloved nieces Carol Ann, Diane, MaryJane & Jonna. A private Funeral Mass will be held and celebrated Sat., June 13th at St. Bridget's Church with Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020