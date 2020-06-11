Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY A. (LABOWICZ) KING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY A. (LABOWICZ) KING Obituary
KING, Mary A. (Labowicz) Of Maynard, MA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Richard F. King; their children Cheryl R. King of Quincy, Richard F. King, Jr. & wife Terry of Maynard, Robert V. King of Natick, & grandsons Adam King & wife Brandi of Norwood, NY, & Brian King & partner Amanda Fairweather of Peabody. Predeceased by her parents William & Rose Labowicz, & siblings Vincent P. Labowicz, Helen L. Delaney & John S. Labowicz. She is also survived by her beloved nieces Carol Ann, Diane, MaryJane & Jonna. A private Funeral Mass will be held and celebrated Sat., June 13th at St. Bridget's Church with Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -