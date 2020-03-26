|
LEAHY, Mary A. (Gallagher) Of Westwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Mission Hill, died March 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Leahy. Loving mother of Michael Leahy of Westwood and his wife Ann of Holliston, Kevin Leahy and his wife Julie of Westwood and Brian Leahy and his wife Diane of Westwood. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Robert and Brendan Leahy, Sheila Donahue and her husband Matthew, Patrick Leahy and Alanna Pease and her husband Sam, and Robert, Thomas and Daniel Leahy and great-grandmother of Rose Donahue. Sister of Catherine Gallagher of Mission Hill, Frances Hensley of Texas and the late James, John and Ann Gallagher. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a former employee of Northeastern University and a cum laude graduate of Northeastern University class of 1978.
Due to the current health concerns, Mary's Funeral Service and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to Caring for a Cure [email protected] Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020