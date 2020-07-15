|
|
LEFEBVRE, Mary A. (Rightnour) Age 81, of Norton, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born December 12, 1938 in Florence, Alabama and was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (St. John) Rightnour. Mary's early life required frequent moving due to her father's occupation; the family later settled in Cresson, PA. Due to her mother's early death, she devoted several years helping raise her two younger brothers. Mary taught lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio and also graduated from secretarial school. She worked various accounting jobs before meeting her future husband, Jerry. Mary was the beloved wife of 47 years to the late Gerard Lefebvre. They enjoyed many years of playing tennis, volunteering at school functions, and as Presidents of the PTA. They worked side by side for over 28 years in the insurance agency they started together. Mary was the beloved mother to her children Thomas and Catherine. She is survived by Thomas Lefebvre & wife Linda of Norton and Catherine McLaughlin & husband Dennis of Wrentham. She was the cherished sister and sister-in-law to her brothers Robert Rightnour & wife Mary Kay, David Rightnour & wife Joan, Thomas Rightnour & wife Mary Beth. She was the loving sister-in-law to Rita & Dennis Malloy, Gertrude & Fern Vigeant, Lucille & Rene Pigeon, Therese & Fred Depot, Claire & Robert Johnson, Lillian & Carl Arcisz, Alfred & Kay Lefebvre, Edouard & Jeannette Lefebvre. Grammy will be greatly missed by her adored grandchildren, Olivia & Luella Lefebvre and Caitlyn & Dennielle McLaughlin, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank all the caregivers from Kindred Hospice for their compassion, dignity and support through this difficult time. Services will be held privately at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's honor to , https://www.alz.org/nca/donate Gilloolyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Mary A. (Rightnour) LEFEBVRE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020