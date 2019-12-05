Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1382 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
MARY A. LOONEY


1934 - 2019
MARY A. LOONEY Obituary
LOONEY, Mary A. It's with deep sorrow the family of Mary Alice Looney announce her passing December 2, 2019, surrounded by family, following a prolonged illness. Mary was born in Boston, March 21, 1934 to Helen (Holley) Looney and Martin Looney. She resided in Somerville and Winchester, attending Marycliff Academy and graduating from Boston University in 1957. Mary's career was devoted to the Somerville school system in a variety of professional capacities from French teacher to guidance counselor. She also participated in a number of community, church and charitable organizations. Mary is the sister of Elizabeth (Duffy) Dennen of Dedham and Geraldine (Duffy) McKeen of Winchester, who preceded her. Mary leaves behind Holly (Dennen) & Rick Boehm of San Diego; Lianne (Dennen) & Richard Moses of Needham; Maryellen (Dennen) Conroy of Sharon; and, Eugene & Kathleen Dennen of Rangeley, ME and their families. On Saturday, December 7th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., there will be a Viewing at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1382 Highland Ave., Needham. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., Boston, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
