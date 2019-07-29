|
|
MARKUSSEN, Mary A. (Duggan) Of Belmont, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert E. Markussen. Devoted mother of Richard E. Markussen & his wife Linda of Gilbert, AZ, Stephen J. Markussen & his wife Donna of Beverly, David M. Markussen & his wife Sandy of Arlington, and the late William R. Markussen. Loving grandmother of William, Taylor & Rick Markussen and Kelly Clark. Great-grandmother of Ryan, Sydney & Brennan. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, on Thursday, at 9 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, Thursday, 7:45-8:45 am. Interment Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
View the online memorial for Mary A. (Duggan) MARKUSSEN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019