MARY A. (MARINO) MCCARTHY


1927 - 2020
McCARTHY, Mary A. (Marino) Of Brighton, passed away on April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. McCarthy. Loving mother of Patricia Johnson of Raleigh, NC and Richard McCarthy of Boston. Devoted sister of Louis Marino of Newton. Grandmother of Kevin and Mark Johnson and great-grandmother of Maddox Johnson. Funeral services and interment will be private. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02154. For guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
