MARY A. (BURNS) MCGAUGH
McGAUGH, Mary A. (Burns) Of Canton, formerly of Dorchester, passed away November 16th at age 87. Beloved wife of 47 years to the late Harvey J. Mother of Dr. Mary Ann McGaugh and her husband Pedro "Manny" Armijos of Canton, Stacey I. Sullivan and her husband John of Canton, Margaret M. Burchsted and her husband Roy of Plainfield, IL, and James E. McGaugh and his wife Katherine of Needham. Proud and loving grandmother of Grace Armijos, Maribeth, Kaitlyn, and Sean Sullivan, Daniel and Emily Burchsted, and Quinlan and Aidan McGaugh. Sister of Barbara J. Burns of Canton and the late Elaine Hastings and Paul Burns. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Devoted 31 year employee of the Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was a friend in service to doctors, colleagues, administrators, patients and all who needed her help. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday from 2-5 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester Monday morning at 10. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Mary's alma mater. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Advancement Office, Saint Joseph Preparatory High School, 617 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02134 or made online at saintjosephprep.org/support/make-a-gift For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
