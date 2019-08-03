|
|
McISAAC, Mary A. (Morello) Of Medford, formerly of Boston's West End, August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A.F. McIsaac. Cherished sister of Robert Morello and his wife Susan of Medford, Joseph Morello and his wife Martha of North Chelmsford, Richard Morello and his wife June of Reading, the late Sebastian "Jimmy" Morello and his surviving wife Nimfa. Loving aunt of Robbie Morello and his wife Danielle, Scott Morello and his wife Marisa, Guy Morello and his wife Raquel, MaryJane O'Donnell and her husband Jack, Joanne Morello, Maria Morello and her wife Kathy, Christina Morello, Richard Morello Jr. and his wife Michelle, Christopher Morello and his wife Sandra. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, August 7th, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019