Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MCISAAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY A. (MORELLO) MCISAAC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY A. (MORELLO) MCISAAC Obituary
McISAAC, Mary A. (Morello) Of Medford, formerly of Boston's West End, August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A.F. McIsaac. Cherished sister of Robert Morello and his wife Susan of Medford, Joseph Morello and his wife Martha of North Chelmsford, Richard Morello and his wife June of Reading, the late Sebastian "Jimmy" Morello and his surviving wife Nimfa. Loving aunt of Robbie Morello and his wife Danielle, Scott Morello and his wife Marisa, Guy Morello and his wife Raquel, MaryJane O'Donnell and her husband Jack, Joanne Morello, Maria Morello and her wife Kathy, Christina Morello, Richard Morello Jr. and his wife Michelle, Christopher Morello and his wife Sandra. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, August 7th, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now