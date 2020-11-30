1/1
MARY A. MCMANAMA
1938 - 2020
McMANAMA, Mary A. Of Waltham. November 28, 2020. Mother of William M. McManama of Norfolk, VA, Alfred R. 'Al' McManama of Waltham and Neil F. McManama of Spotsylvania, VA; grandmother of Erin and Amy McManama and Nia and Allison McManama. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, December 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. She will be laid to rest privately at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
