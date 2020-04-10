|
|
MURPHY, Mary A. "Nan" Mary's room was finally ready for her in Heaven on April 9, 2020. "Nan" owned and operated a drug store in Tylorstown prior to moving to Boston. In the US, she worked in the Mass College of Pharmacy, Boston Children's Hospital in the Hyperbaric Chamber and retired from the American Red Cross. Nan leaves 4 sons, John D. and his wife Susan of Bonita Springs, FL, Stephen and his wife Marian of Aberdeen, NC, Colin and his wife Marylin of Methuen, MA, and Brian and his wife Maureen from Dedham, MA, 8 grandchildren: John, Christopher, Gareth, Meaghann Jackson, Brendan, Adam, Nicholas and Stephen and their families, including 12 great-grandchildren. She was also surrogate mother and "Little Nana" to many, especially the extended Donahue family. Due to the current health crisis, interment will be private. Arrangements by Cataudella Funeral Home, METHUEN, MA. To send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Nan's name to the Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Center, 172 Lawrence Street, MA 01841. Cataudella Funeral Home www.cataudellafh.com
View the online memorial for Mary A. "Nan" MURPHY
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020