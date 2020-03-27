Home

ODIAN, Mary A. (Rauseo) Of Everett, on March 27. Devoted wife, mother and nonnie. Beloved wife of Albert "AL" for 62 years. Loving mother of Jim of Everett and Teresa White and her husband Kevin of Medford. Sister of Rita Tecce, Angela Conrad and the late Gina Soldano, Mike, Anthony and Salvatore Rauseo. She is survived by her four cherished grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea, Mark & Brendan, and one great-grandson, Mason. In light of recent developments with COVID-19, all Funeral Services will be private. 1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020
