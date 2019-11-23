Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PAPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY A. (DINANNO) PAPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY A. (DINANNO) PAPA Obituary
PAPA, Mary A. (DiNanno) Of Malden, November 22nd. Beloved wife of the late Samuel J. "Sam" Papa. Loving mother of Marybeth Baumgardner of Marshfield, Steven Papa of Framingham and Nancy Stefanowicz and her husband Jay of Allentown, NJ. Loving grandmother of Samantha, Gregory, Alex, Andrew, Erik and Matthew and great-grandmother of Ava and Aubree. Dear sister of Ted DiNanno of Lynnfield, Doris Dowling of Malden and the late Barbara Ciccarello. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary has been a lifelong resident of Malden. She worked for the DiNanno and Son Property Management Company for many years, retiring at the age of 83. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday, November 26th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 25th from 4-8 PM. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breslin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -