PAPA, Mary A. (DiNanno) Of Malden, November 22nd. Beloved wife of the late Samuel J. "Sam" Papa. Loving mother of Marybeth Baumgardner of Marshfield, Steven Papa of Framingham and Nancy Stefanowicz and her husband Jay of Allentown, NJ. Loving grandmother of Samantha, Gregory, Alex, Andrew, Erik and Matthew and great-grandmother of Ava and Aubree. Dear sister of Ted DiNanno of Lynnfield, Doris Dowling of Malden and the late Barbara Ciccarello. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary has been a lifelong resident of Malden. She worked for the DiNanno and Son Property Management Company for many years, retiring at the age of 83. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday, November 26th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 25th from 4-8 PM. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019