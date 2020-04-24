Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY A. (GRAFFEO) PIORUN

PIORUN, Mary A. (Graffeo) Of Everett, April 22 at age 99. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Piorun. Dear and devoted mother of Stanley S. Piorun and his wife, Mary of N. Grosvernordale, CT, Kenneth Piorun and his wife, Ann of Long Island, NY and Gregory Piorun and his wife, Marie of IL. Devoted sister of Angelina Leavy and her husband, Paul of Melrose, and the late Jennie Squatrito and Josephine Corvino. Loving grandmother of Gwendolyn Daquiar, Stanley S. Piorun, Jr., Alix Piorun, Greg Piorun, Jr. and his wife, Heather, and Marissa Piorun; loving great-grandmother of Glenn Moquin, Julia Daquiar, Grace Daquiar, and Gregory Piorun, III and his wife, Mikayla, and Erika Hartson and her husband, Lee and loving great-great-grandmother of Wyatt Hartson. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory to Everett Council on Aging, 90 Chelsea St., Everett, MA 02149, would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
