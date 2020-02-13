Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Eulalia's
MARY A. (QUIRKE) REMMERT

MARY A. (QUIRKE) REMMERT Obituary
REMMERT, Mary A. (Quirke) Of Arlington. February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George J. Remmert. Loving mother of Maryellen Loud and her late husband Arthur of Arlington. Sister of the late Eileen and John Neville of Wilmington and the late Paul Quirke of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Michael Loud of Auburn, NH. Cousin of Maryann Fallon of Milton and Connie Gauthier of Niantic, CT. Mary Agnes Quirke, a lifelong resident of Arlington, was born in Somerville, MA on April 21, 1924. She lived in the family home on Homestead Road until she was in her 90s. Mary attended Arlington Public Schools and graduated from Arlington High School. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Salem State College and taught elementary school for several years. She married George in 1949 at St. Jerome's Church in Arlington. They moved into the first floor of her parent's two family house and remained there throughout their 53 year marriage. Mary gave up her teaching position to devote herself to raising her daughter, Maryellen. Mary was very active in the PTO and served as co-chair with her husband. She was also a leader of her daughter's Brownie and Girl Scout troop. Mary was a devoted Catholic and served on many committees at St. Jerome's, including the Parish Council. She also was a long-term member of the Arlington Catholic Women's Club where she served as Treasurer and President. Mary enjoyed gardening, summers at her in-laws' cottage in CT and traveling with her husband. After her daughter was grown, Mary experienced a very successful career as a realtor at Ivers and Stein. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandson, Michael. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Monday, at 10 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Eulalia's at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-5 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Arlington Libraries Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020
