DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
32 Medford St.
Arlington, MA
MARY A. (LUSSIANO) SANTOSUOSSO

SANTOSUOSSO, Mary A. (Lussiano) Of Stoneham, formerly of Arlington, July 25. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Mother of Sam and his wife Jean of Lynnfield. Grandmother of Sam Tyler and Sydney Santosuosso. Sister of the late Alice Calautti, Thomas and James Lussiano, Ann DeAngelis, Rose Zuffanti, Virginia Zavaglia, Theresa Roche and Florence Vallarelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's Funeral Mass Thursday, July 30 at 10 am in St. Agnes Church, 32 Medford St., Arlington. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. To send an online condolence, visit www.devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
