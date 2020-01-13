|
SANTOSUOSSO-MAGLIONE, Mary A. (Scarpetti) Of Revere, on January 11th, following a long illness, at 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ret. Revere Police Lieutenant Carmen J. Maglione. Loving mother of Steven C. Santosuosso of Beverly, Lori A. Tryder & her companion James Cipoletta of Wakefield, Richard J. "Rick" Santosuosso & wife Lynelle A. of Middleton & Mark A. Santosuosso & wife Jennifer of Pelham, NH. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren & great-grandmother of Tyler & Alana Santosuosso. Dear sister of Elizabeth A. "Lee" Jalbert of Revere & her late husband Hector H. and the late Anne M. Hurley & her late husband James T. Also lovingly survived many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Thursday, January 16th, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020