TRINGALE, Mary A. (Ministeri) Of Quincy, passed away peacefully, on July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Santo J. Tringale, and devoted mother of James J. Tringale and his wife Kathleen of Scituate and Anthony N. Tringale and his wife Sally of CA. Sister of Guy Ministeri and his wife Gail of Tewksbury and the late Phyllis Wohlgemuth, Salvatore Ministeri and Louis Ministeri. Loving grandmother of Ella Tringale and Nick Tringale, and great-grandmother of Enzo, Milana and Olive. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, August 2, at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, at 12 PM. At the family's request Visiting Hours are omitted. Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019