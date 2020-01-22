Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY VECCHIARELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY A. VECCHIARELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY A. VECCHIARELLO Obituary
VECCHIARELLO, Mary A. Of Wakefield Jan. 22nd. Mother of Steven Pilla and his wife Jennifer of Amesbury and Nicole Sylvester and her husband Sean of Reading. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Clara Vecchiarello. Sister of Lisa Vecchiarello of Belmont, Dennis Vecchiarello and his wife Carolyn of Billerica and Robert Vecchiarello of Carver. Grandmother of Cohle Pilla. Mary is also survived by her companion Charles Hodian and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte.28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Sunday, Jan. 26th at 5pm. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Sunday, 1-5pm. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers and make donations in Mary's name to the Bob Galante Memorial Fund, 287 Beech St. Belmont, MA 02478. Mary worked for 15 years as an executive assistant at Raytheon in Waltham.

www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -