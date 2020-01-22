|
VECCHIARELLO, Mary A. Of Wakefield Jan. 22nd. Mother of Steven Pilla and his wife Jennifer of Amesbury and Nicole Sylvester and her husband Sean of Reading. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Clara Vecchiarello. Sister of Lisa Vecchiarello of Belmont, Dennis Vecchiarello and his wife Carolyn of Billerica and Robert Vecchiarello of Carver. Grandmother of Cohle Pilla. Mary is also survived by her companion Charles Hodian and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte.28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Sunday, Jan. 26th at 5pm. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Sunday, 1-5pm. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers and make donations in Mary's name to the Bob Galante Memorial Fund, 287 Beech St. Belmont, MA 02478. Mary worked for 15 years as an executive assistant at Raytheon in Waltham.
