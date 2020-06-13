Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
More Obituaries for MARY WINTERS
MARY A. WINTERS

MARY A. WINTERS Obituary
WINTERS, Mary A. Of Arlington, Massachusetts passed peacefully at her home on June 7, 2020. She was born in Lawrence and was a resident of Andover and North Andover for many years. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of Burdett College. Mary was an executive secretary for Honeywell, Inc. for twenty-five years prior to her retirement. She is survived by her daughter Pamela and her son-in-law Dr. Harry Shapiro of Cambridge, several nieces and nephews, as well as her caretaker of several years Sabah Abdalla and her sons. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years and by her sister Evelyn Derenzo of Needham. Her love, generosity of spirit and sense of humor brought joy to friends and family. She will be interred at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Donations can be made in her name to the Good Shepherd Hospice of Newton, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
