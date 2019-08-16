|
ZOGALIS, Mary A. A lifelong resident of Canton, died August 15, 2019, at Norwood Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 84 years old. Mary was a past employee of N.E. Telephone in Canton, Plymouth Rubber in Canton where she worked as a switchboard operator and most notably as a secretary for the Canton Fire Department and the Canton Police Department for over 25 years. Mary retired and became a Crossing Guard for the town of Canton for several years. She loved her New England sports teams and playing Bingo. Devoted wife of the late Joseph W. Zogalis Sr. Loving mother of Joseph W. Zogalis Jr. and his wife Linda of Mansfield, Donna M. MacLeod and her husband Kenneth of Attleboro, Mary T. Murray and her husband Bill of Canton, Diane M. Zogalis of Canton, and Michael J. Zogalis and his wife Kimberly of North Attleboro. Sister of the late Paul K. Burbine and his wife Yvonne of Wakefield. Sister-in-law of Sonny Sykes and the late Vivian Sykes of Canton and the late Anna and Felix Ezepik. Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church 700 Washington St., Canton. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery Canton. Pushard Family Funeral Home
