|
|
LEAMY, Mary Alice (Miller) Of Wellesley, May 30th. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Leamy. Stepmother of Lynn Christine Melchior and her husband Donald, of Framingham. Cousin of Marydel Burton of Winter Park, FL. Mary Alice served as a registered nurse in the US Navy during World War II. She was an active parishioner of St. Paul Church in Wellesley. Funeral from the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rte. 16), WELLESLEY, Thursday at 9 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visting Hours, Wednesday, June 5th from 2-5 pm. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary Alice's memory to St. Paul Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com George F Doherty & Sons
Wellesley (781) 235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019