CREATON, Mary Angela (Conneely) Of Dedham, originally of Oughterard, County Galway, Ireland. On March 20, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Dear wife of the late Eamonn J. Creaton and daughter of the late Owen and Ellen Conneeely. Beloved mother of Eileen of Milton, Andrew of Norwood, Maureen Murray and her husband Michael of South Boston, and Sheila Kelly and her husband Ciaran of Maynard. Devoted grandmother of Catherine and Edward Murray, and Martin and Ryan Kelly. Predeceased by her brother Thomas Francis and dear cousin Marie Joan Smith and survived by her brother Patrick, and loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Longtime loyal member of St. Mary's Sodality and the Norwood Irish Music Club. A private Funeral and Burial will take place with a Memorial Mass, to which relatives and friends will be welcome, at a later date.
