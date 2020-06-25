|
|
CREIGHTON, Mary Ann Age 80, passed away on June 20th, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease, with her family at her side. She resided on Pine River Pond, East Wakefield, NH. Born in Boston, MA, she was the wife of John Creighton, Jr. for 52 years. She was the daughter of the late Grace and Joseph Mulherin. A graduate of Foxboro High, the class of 1957, Mary Ann was a beautiful, creative woman. She enjoyed photography, gardening and quilting. Sister of Joseph, Eileen, Elizabeth, and Kathleen and of the late William and Patricia. Loving mother of Michael Creighton of Boston, MA, Dennis Creighton and his wife Donna of Mt. Juliette, TN, and Julie Rodgers and her husband Kenny of Hopkinton, MA. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service for Mary Ann will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to wearehfc.org HFC is a nonprofit movement, whose mission is to care for families facing this disease, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates.
View the online memorial for Mary Ann CREIGHTON
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020