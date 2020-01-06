|
CZERLINSKY, Mary Ann Our beloved mother, Mary Ann (Sullivan) Czerlinsky, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2020 in Suffolk, VA, after a period of declining health with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Rolf and her parents Francis X. and Mary J. (Whooley) Sullivan. Mary Ann was born in Boston, MA in December 1939. After graduating high school, she attended Mount Auburn School of Nursing, in Cambridge, MA, proudly earning her Registered Nurse cap and pin. She is survived by three children and their families: Mark Czerlinsky of Boston, MA, Brian Czerlinsky and his wife Libby of Virginia Beach, VA, Kristin and her husband Danny Breslin of Powhatan, VA, and grandchildren Hannah and her husband Jeff Clay, and Adrienne Czerlinsky, all of Virginia Beach, VA. She leaves behind her devoted sister Johanna and her husband Frank Conley of North Quincy, MA, and her niece Julie Donovan, also of North Quincy, MA. Mary Ann leaves a loving sister-in-law, Susi Thompson of New Hampshire, brother-in-law Karl Tobiason of Massachusetts and many cherished relatives and cousins. And, of course, she leaves behind her furry, four-legged constant companion, Annabel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 202 South Broad Street, Suffolk, VA on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, we humbly ask that you consider donating to the Suffolk Animal Shelter, 124 Forest Glen Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434 or to a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020