|
|
D'ELIA, Mary Ann Of Woburn, unexpectedly, at the age of sixty. Beloved daughter of Mary (Corcoran) and the late Ralph D'Elia. Loving sister of Michael D'Elia, his wife Lee of Michigan, Claire Lambert of Chelmsford, Paul D'Elia, his wife Sharron, John D'Elia, his wife Wendy and Ralph D'Elia, all of Woburn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Tuesday morning, February 25th at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Monday from 4–7 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to the Woburn Senior Center, 144 School St., Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020