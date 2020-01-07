|
CARLSON, Mary Ann E. (McGinness) In East Boston, formerly of Lynn, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at MGH Boston. Daughter of the late William and Mary McGinness. Wife of the late Allan Carlson and beloved mother of Daneen Carlson of Lynn, Dawn Reno and her husband Brian of Tyler, TX, Dena Filali and her husband Yasser of Tampa, FL. Sister of Kathleen Gross of San Diego, CA. Carol and Helen McGinness, both of East Boston and the late Eileen Beaupre of Mapleton, IL. Cherished grandmother of Lissette Godfrey, David, Daniel and Sierra Gerena, Ayah, Accia, Adam and Alia Filali. Also surrvived by six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Private family burial was held in Holy Cross Cemetery. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020