|
|
HAGOPIAN, Mary-Ann Of Malden, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry Hagopian and Ralph Kazanjian. Devoted mother of Paul G. Kazanjian of Malden and David R. Kazanjian and his wife Maria of Billerica. Loving grandmother of Ally, Gregory, Sara and Sophia Kazanjian. Dear sister of Benjamin Kelerjian of Malden. She is also survived by many loving relatives from the Hagopian and Kazanjian families. Funeral Services at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn St., Watertown on Friday, March 6th at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mount Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Thursday from 5-8 pm. Interment Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Saint James Armenian Church. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020