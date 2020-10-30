1/
MARY ANN (MIRANDA) HAYES
HAYES, Mary Ann (Miranda) Of Everett, passed away on October 28th. Beloved wife of the late Francis Hayes. Sister of Gerri Miranda, Charles Miranda and his wife Donna, Michael Miranda and his wife Kathy. Loving mother of Francis Hayes and his wife Gina and the late Mary F. Hayes. Proud grandmother to four grandchildren: Matthew, Ashley, Heather & Mike and 1 great-grandson: Sean. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend Gregory Walker. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT on Tuesday, November 3. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am. A Prayer Service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Everett at 11:30 am. Donation in Mary Ann's memory may be made to http://www.stjude.org/ or http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
