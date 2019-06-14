|
|
KAVANAGH, Mary Ann "Marian" Of West Roxbury, June 9, 2019. Formerly of Dorchester and Co. Kerry, Ireland. Beloved sister of Vera, Billy, Daniel, Maurice, Joseph and the late Sean. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan Church, 589 Gallivan Blvd., Dorchester, Wednesday Evening, June 19th at 6:00PM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Ventry Cemetery, Raheens, Co. Kerry, Ireland. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019