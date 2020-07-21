|
|
LEE, Mary Ann (Paganelli) Passed away on July 18, 2020 at Rivercrest in Concord, MA. A longtime resident of Concord, she was the daughter of Judge Vitale H. Paganelli and Mary (Guarnieri) Paganelli. Her beloved husband, Dr. D. William (Bill) Lee, died in 2012. Mary Ann was born in Yonkers, New York on April 17, 1932 and grew up in nearby Tuckahoe, where she attended Ursuline Academy in New Rochelle. She graduated from Trinity College in Washington, DC. Here she met her future husband when he was stationed as a Marine officer at Quantico. They were married on July 30, 1955. In addition to being a loving mother to their six children, Mary Ann believed in giving back to her community and was involved in many volunteer activities. She and Bill served on the Human Rights Council at the former St. Bernard's Catholic church. Mary Ann was a member of the Friends of the Concord Orchestra and also served as a trustee of the Concord Carlisle Scholarship Fund. Her work for Emerson Hospital's Auxiliary, of which she served as president, was deeply important to her; she was eventually named a Corporator of the hospital. After Bill retired in 1989, they traveled widely in Europe and began to spend their winters in Sicily. In addition, Mary Ann and Bill purchased a home on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay, Maine which served as gathering place for their growing family. Mary Ann and Bill moved to Saco in 2003 and lived there until declining health led them to return to Concord in 2011, where Mary Ann lived at Newbury Court for several years after Bill's death. Mary Ann had many gifts: her love of making friends, both at home and abroad; her incredible hospitality; and her abilities as a community leader. Holiday parties at her home often included family friends, visitors to the area, and extended family. There was always a good reason to throw a party, according to Mary Ann. An avid reader, she could often be found curled up with a book in hand. Her Catholic faith was a deep and integral part of her life. Mary Ann's greatest gift, however, was her skill as a mother. Her six children grew up grounded in a mother's love. This love radiated outwards to all the people whose lives she touched. Mary Ann's children will be always grateful for the unalterable gift of a safe and happy childhood. Mary Ann is survived by her six children and their spouses: Kate Lee-DuBon and Anthony DuBon of Lincoln, MA; Jane Lee and Drew Anderson of Portland, ME; William Lee and Mary Freed of Washington, D.C.; Christopher and Patricia Lee of Duxbury, MA; Michael and Stephanie Lee of Barrington, RI; and Peter and Patricia Lee of Acton, MA. She is also survived by her seventeen grandchildren: Patrick (Amanda) Padden of Dedham, MA; Caroline (Harley) Waters of South Portland, ME; Timothy (Meg) Padden of Fairfield, CT; Charlotte (Aaron) Lefland of Hamden, CT; Colin Anderson of Washington, D.C.; Austin (Emily Nash) Anderson of Boston; Emma Jane Anderson of Portland, ME; Marianne Anderson of Chicago; Natalie Anderson of Portland, ME; Nanelle and Isabella Lee of Washington, D.C.; Aiden and Will Lee of Duxbury; Nicholas (Kathyrn) Lee of Boston; Bowen Lee of Worchester; and Julia and Anna Lee of Acton; as well as her four great-grandchildren, Otis and Levon Waters, Benjamin Padden, and Riley June Padden. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Vitale H. Paganelli and his wife. Fran. of Glens Falls, New York; and her sister-in-law, Wanda G. Paganelli of Fincastle, VA; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In view of COVID-19 considerations, services were private. A memorial Mass and reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Emerson Hospital Auxiliary at 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742 or the Concord Carlisle Scholarship Fund at 34 Walden Street, Unit 217, Concord, MA 01742. For her full obituary/guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020