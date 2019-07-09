|
|
McCABE, Mary Ann Age 82, formerly of Hyde Park, MA. Currently of Naples, FL, passed away June 24, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Mary Ann leaves her sister Joyce (husband Thomas Riedel) of New Braunfels, TX, brother Ed (wife Ann) of Duxbury, brother Thomas (wife Maureen) of Woburn, 7 special nephews & 1 special niece. Mary Ann was a dedicated educator for over 50 years in Norwood, MA, Germany and for over 40 years Naples, FL. Services will be private at a later date in MA& TX. Donations can be made in her name to Guadalupe Center, 2640 Golden Gate Parkway, Suite 106 Naples, FL 34105 or at www.guadalupecenter.org/apps/pages/Donate
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019