MOLASKEY, Mary Ann (Diem) Age 84, formerly of Stow, MA, peacefully July 3, 2020 in Westford, MA. Beloved wife of the late James H. Molaskey. Survived by their five children: Cathy Feenan & husband Scott, Jim Molaskey & wife Tracey, all of Groton, MA, Anne Molaskey & husband Ron Palardy of Marlborough, MA, John Molaskey & wife Elaine of Acton, MA & Beth (Molaskey) Szymanski & husband Erik of Billerica, MA; 7 dear grandchildren: Scott, Matthew & Megan Feenan, Jim & Kathleen Molaskey, & Jack & Ben Molaskey. Sister of Carl "Butch" Diem of Cleveland, OH & the late Dr. Charles Diem, Gretchen Wycoff & Daniel Diem. Public visiting Fri., July 10th from 3-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. In accordance with current regulations, masks/face coverings are mandatory with exceptions for those underage who have a health condition. Due to capacity limits, the Funeral with Burial following in Brookside Cemetery, Stow, are private. Please visit the memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com for updated information and to leave condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020