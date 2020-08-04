|
|
RICH, Mary Ann (Pokornicki) Age 83 of Revere, formerly of the West End of Boston, passed away on August 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter Rich, Sr. Loving mother of Peter Rich, Jr. of Revere, Brian Rich of Everett, Glen Rich Deputy Fire Chief Revere Fire Department and his wife Bernadette of Saugus, Gary Rich of Revere, and the late John R. Rich who passed away on June 14, 2020. Dear sister of Michael Pokornicki of Gardener, IL, Linda McLain and her husband Richard of Dorchester, Edward Pokornicki and his wife Pauline of Uxbridge, and Stephen Pokornicki and his wife Cheryl of Waltham and the late Joseph Pokornicki, Stanley Pokornicki, Catherine McLain and John Pokornicki. Adored grandmother of several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Mary Ann's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Thursday, August 7, from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9AM Friday morning before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will be private. In accordance with tate and CDC guidelines please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Revere 781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020