SOUCY, Mary Ann Age 88, formerly of Westwood, MA, died on May 23, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on January 7, 1932 in Lawrence, MA to the late Nicholas and Katherine Young. Mary Ann spent her childhood in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School in the Class of 1950. After graduation Mary Ann worked for the New England Telephone Company as a telephone operator, a job she would often reminisce and share stories about working the switchboard. It was also during this time that she met Oscar Soucy, the love of her life, from North Andover and they married in 1954. Mary Ann and Oscar moved to New Hampshire so he could pursue a career in the insurance business. They spent ten years in Manchester, NH where they had five children. Mary Ann loved the city of Manchester as it reminded her of Lawrence, the city she grew up in. In 1971 Mary Ann and Oscar moved to Amherst, NH in order to be closer to Oscar's insurance business. Mary Ann was a loving and caring mother to her five children. Mary Ann always prepared dinner for the family. Even with a hectic family life with five children, she felt it was important for all to gather together once a day. Mary Ann continued to live in New Hampshire after Oscar's death in 1986 and after all her children had left New Hampshire. But in the early 1990's, Mary Ann moved to Massachusetts to be closer to her children and her growing number of grandchildren. They always made her laugh and she longed to be closer to them. Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband Oscar in 1986 and her youngest son Tom in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Anne Georges and her husband Vincent Georges of Westwood, MA, her daughter Catherine See and her husband Philip See of Swampscott, MA, her son Robert Soucy of Westwood, MA, her son Richard Soucy and his wife Patricia of Frye Island, ME and her daughter-in-law Sandra Soucy of Wrentham, MA. Mary Ann had nine grandchildren that she loved dearly, Isabella Georges, Bill and Nicolle See, Ling and Oscar Soucy, Thomas Mahoney and Robbie Soucy and James and Jonathan Soucy. Mary Ann is also survived by her sister-in-law, Peggy Mundt of Easton, MD and many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: There will be a Funeral Mass for Mary Ann on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Michael's Church in North Andover, MA at 11:30, followed by a committal service at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Andover, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , https://act.alz.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020