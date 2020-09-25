TRABUCCO, Mary Ann Of North Reading and formerly of Malden, September 23, 2020, at age 74. Loving sister of Ann Louise McTeague and her husband John, Nancy Kelleher and her husband John, Albert R. Trabucco and his wife Lisa and the late Paul Trabucco. 11 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a teacher for forty years for the Malden Public Schools. Mary was an active member of St. Theresa's Church in North Reading and loved spending time with her family. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 29 at 10:30 AM at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Calling hours will be private. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St., North Reading, MA, 01864. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Mary Ann TRABUCCO