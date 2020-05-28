|
WEISSBACH, Mary Ann (Foti) Born on May 1, 1949 in Waltham, and passed on May 27, 2020, from complications of the Coronavirus, at Newton Wellesley Hospital. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Anna J. (Colantonio) Foti. Devoted wife of Paul J. Weissbach. Loving mother of Anne Marie Jones and her husband Timothy, Ruth Cusano and her husband Justin. Beloved grandmother of Jaclyn Jones, Cloe Amaral and Audrey Cusano. Sister of Frances Nonni and her husband Peter and the late Stephen Foti. Mary Ann was educated at Sacred Heart School, Cambridge, Julia Billart High School, North End, Boston and Boston State College. She was a devoted teacher for the City of Cambridge for 36 years, retiring to take care of her grandchildren, who were the loves of her life. Contributions in her memory may be made to NAMI Massachusets, The Schrafft Center, 529 Main St., Suite M17, Boston, MA 02129. Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020