ZUNINO, Mary Ann (Cieri) Of Watertown. November 14, 2020. Wife of Franco Zunino. Mother of Julie C. Zunino Baggio (Rick) of Waltham and Henry M. Zunino of Watertown. Grandmother of Alessio F. Baggio of Waltham. Sister of Anthony Cieri of Hingham. Cousin to Barbara Colantuoni (Mario), Vincent Colantuoni, Rebecca Fontes and Richard A. Fontes and the late Elaine Paternese Fontes. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary Ann's life by gathering on Friday, November 20th in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Stuart Street, Watertown, where her Graveside Service will be held at 12 Noon. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to MSPCA - Angell, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org
